Pakistan Calls Biden's 'most Dangerous Country' Remark 'surprising'; To Summon US Envoy

Pakistan Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Saturday said that the government has decided to summon US Ambassador to the Foreign Office Donald Blome for an official demarche on US President Joe Biden’s remarks on Pakistan’s nuclear weapons, according to Dawn. This comes hours after US President Joe Biden labelled Pakistan as “one of the most dangerous nations in the world due to its possession of “nuclear weapons without any cohesion.” Calling Biden's remark "surprising", Pakistan foreign minister Zardari in a press conference said: “We know how to safeguard our nuclear arsenal,” adding that Pakistan “is adamant about ensuring its integrity a safety,” and if “questions are to be raised then they should be over Indian nuclear weapons.”

Zardari, at the conference that was held in Karachi, claimed that Pakistan’s nuclear assets “meet each and every international standard in accordance with IAEA (International Atomic Energy Agency) as far as security and safety is concerned."

“If there is any question as to nuclear safety, then they should be directed to our neighbor India, who very recently accidentally fired a missile into Pakistani territory,” he said, adding that it is “not only irresponsible and unsafe but raises genuine and serious concerns about the safety of nuclear-capable countries.”

The complex ties between Pakistan and the US

Furthermore, Zardari revealed that he was “surprised” by Biden’s recent remark, and said that he believes it stems from a “misunderstanding” that occurs “when there is a lack of engagement.” He also emphasized how Pakistan had begun a “journey of engagement” with the US and recently celebrated 75 years of its bilateral ties.

“If this was such a concern, I imagine it would’ve been raised in that meeting with me, I believe that we have just started our journey of engagement and we will have many more opportunities to engage with the US and address any concerns and misconceptions they might have to this specific question,” the minister said.

He further claimed that the demarche will not impact the ties between the two countries. “I don’t believe it negatively impacts the relations between Pakistan and the US. We will continue on the positive trajectory of engagements we are having so far,” Zardari added. According to a report by Arab News Pakistan, Zardari discussed the remark with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.