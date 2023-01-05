Pakistan Calls For Resolution Of Kashmir Dispute Again; Gets Befitting Reply From India

India retorted to Pakistan's 'peace & development in South Asia are linked to the resolution of the Kashmir dispute' remark on Thursday, January 5. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) of India made it clear to Pakistan that its 'interference' in Kashmir will not help. The MEA further reiterated that Kashmir is an 'integral part of India'.

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Right to Self-determination Day, called upon the global community to 'play its part' in giving Kashmiris what he called 'IIOJK (Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu Kashmir)' their legal right to decide their destiny. Sharif also mentioned the abrogation of Article 370, which granted Jammu and Kashmir a special autonomous status within the Indian union, pressing on India to reverse its order of August 5, 2019.

"We have reiterated that J&K is an inalienable and integral part of India. Article 370 is entirely a matter of India as well as our Constitution & it's a sovereign matter. We don't see what their locus is on this," MEA said in a statement.

Pakistan & Shehbaz Sharif's obsession with Kashmir

Notably, back in April 2021, after Sharif had taken over power from Imran Khan, in a dramatic episode that lasted for over a month, PM Modi had extended his wishes for Sharif's election as the Prime Minister of Pakistan. The Prime Minister of India had desired for the country's 'peace and stability in a region free of terror' so that the leaders can focus on 'developmental challenges and ensure the well-being and prosperity' of the people.

Sharif had seen it as an opportunity to drag in the disputed valley, and said, "Peaceful settlement of outstanding disputes including Jammu & Kashmir is indispensable. Pakistan's sacrifices in fighting terrorism are well-known. Let's secure peace and...focus on the socio-economic development of our people."

Since then, on numerous occasions, including a meeting with the Australian High Commissioner to Pakistan, Neil Hawkins, Sharif stressed on the 'resolution of the Kashmir issue'. Sharif has called for the resolution of the dispute in accordance with the 'relevant UNSC resolutions'.