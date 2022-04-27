'Pakistan Can't Afford Enmity With US': Shehbaz Sharif Slams Imran Khan's Foreign Policy

Attempting damage control after his predecessor's statements, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday asserted that his country could not afford to have 'enmity with the US at all'.

Speaking to reporters during an Iftar reception at the Prime Minister's House on Tuesday, Shehbaz Sharif lamented how ousted PM Imran Khan had 'annoyed' many countries that always helped Pakistan in difficult times, especially China, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and the United States. He added that there was a need to end the mistrust between Pakistan and the US, and correct mistakes committed in the past.

“Pakistan cannot afford to have enmity with the US at all,” Sharif said, vowing to mend fences with all allies and friends of the country who have been estranged from Islamabad due to the previous government's foreign policies.

Pakistan NSC rules out 'US conspiracy'

In his first step to ending the 'enmity', Pakistan National Security Committee chaired by Sharif on April 22, reiterated that there is 'no evidence' of a foreign conspiracy, as claimed by Khan. In the meeting, the NSC discussed the telegram received from the Pakistan embassy in Washington and former Pakistan ambassador to the US Asad Majeed briefed the committee on the 'context and content' of the telegram.

"The NSC, after examining the contents of the communication, reaffirmed the decisions of the last NSC meeting. The NSC was again informed by the premier security agencies that they have found no evidence of the conspiracy," an official release read.

'Match was fixed': Imran Khan

In the lead-up to the no-confidence motion, Imran Khan had leveled a slew of allegations against the United States accusing them of holding a grudge against him for his Russia visit and plotting to topple his regime. At his massive Lahore rally earlier this month, he reiterated those claims evoking a cricket analogy.

The former cricketer said he knew the “match was fixed” when the vote of no-confidence motion was moved against him. Khan alleged that the “conspiracy” was in the works for the past three to four months as turncoats, who quit his party, as well as some journalists, were holding "meetings" in the US embassy.

“A journalist told me that a lot of money is being spent on us. Thus, the conspiracy had been in the works for a while, and then our US ambassador meets Donald Lu (US assistant secretary of state for south and central Asian affairs),” he claimed.