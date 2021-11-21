The Chief Justice of Pakistan Gulzar Ahmed has denied allegations on Saturday that the judicial system in the nation is under any kind of pressure from security agencies. Chief Justice Ahmed further argued that the judiciary in the nation never accepts dictation from any other institutions. As per the Pakistan-based Dawn newspaper, the Chief Justice voiced his statement in response to the remarks made during a convention in Lahore by Ali Ahmad Kurd, the former head of the nation's Supreme Court Bar Association.

At the conference, Ahmad Kurd harshly condemned the judiciary While presenting on the theme of "Role of Judiciary in Protecting Human Rights and Strengthening Democracy". This minor conflict was initiated when in the World Justice Project's 'Rule of Law Index,' Pakistan is placed 130th out of 139 countries, barely ahead of Nicaragua and Haiti and underneath Nigeria, Ethiopia, and Myanmar.

'One general is dominating a country of 220 million people'

Citing the statement from the Dawn, ANI reported that Kurd went on to say, “One general is dominating a country of 220 million people. This same general has sent the judiciary down to number 126 (in rankings),” he remarked, presumably pointing to the World Justice Project's Rule of Law Index 2021, in which Pakistan has been ranked as 126th in the category of basic rights. Further, Kurd stated during his speech that there was a "clear and observable division" inside the judicial system and added that the intellectual class of the nation was finished.

In response to the former president of the Bar Association, Pakistan Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed stated that he totally disagreed with the senior lawyer's judgment and denied the fact that the Pakistani judiciary is "not free". "I have not taken the pressure of any institution or listened to any institution,” he added and later said that nobody has advised him on how to write any verdict or leads him through the process. He even claimed that he has never made a decision based on someone else's opinion.

Gulzar insisted that no one has hampered his work and that he made decisions based on his own intellect and conscience. He said, "I have never listened, seen, understood or felt anyone's dictation to me", ANI reported.

Furthermore, Chief Justice Athar Minallah of the Islamabad High Court accepted some of Kurd's points. HC Chief Justice stated by thanking Kurd, "it is very important for us to know what the bar and what the people think about us".

(Image: Twitter/@Justicegulzar/Shutterstock/representative Image)