Pakistan Chief Justice Receives More Salaries Than President And Prime Minister: Report

Amid the ongoing tussle between the Pakistan government and judiciary, reports are emerging that the salaries of the judges from the Pakistani Supreme Court are more than those of the country’s President and Prime Minister. The disparities in the salaries were highlighted in data submitted to the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) on Tuesday, The News International reported. The report comes after the arrest and the release of former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan in the Al-Qadir Trust Case.

According to The News International, the data showed that the Chief Justice of Pakistan ranks first when it comes to receiving salaries. The Supreme Court Judges clinched the second spot. The data released by PAC stated that the President of Pakistan is on the third, while the country’s Prime Minister is getting a salary even less than ministers and federal secretaries. While the country’s president’s salary is PKR 896,550, followed by PM's (PKR 201,574), the CJP’s (PKR1,527,399), supreme court judges’ (PKR 1,470,711) and federal ministers’ (PKR 338,125). After revealing the salaries, the committee sought details of the “Perks and Privileges” received by both the President and the Prime Minister.

PAC re-summons the apex court’s registrar

The figures were released days after the registrar of the Supreme Court of Pakistan did not appear before the PAC for the audit of over 10-year expenditures. "If the principal accounting officer of the Supreme Court of Pakistan does not appear before the PAC, why will the rest of the institutions be accountable,” Noor Khan, a member of the committee remarked, The News International reported. “The SC registrar should appear before the committee for examining the remaining audit paras,” he added. In the midst of all the chaos, PAC was told that its jurisdiction did not extend to scrutinising the financial affairs of the Supreme Court of Pakistan, hence the SC registrar was not legally obliged to appear before it. Amid the conflicting opinions over the issue, the figures released by PAC can come as a shock in the midst of the ongoing economic crisis.