Pakistan Chief Justice Threatens To Summon Imran Khan If Accused Not Produced In Court

A 3-member SC bench headed by CJP heard a case against the imprisonment of Arif Gull, who is accused of striking a military camp near the Afghan border area.

Imran Khan

Lashing out at Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government, Chief Justice of Pakistan Gulzar Ahmed on Monday threatened to summon Prime Minister Imran Khan over the non-appearance of a prisoner from detention centre before the apex court, the Pakistani media reported.

A three-member top court bench headed by Chief Justice heard a case against the imprisonment of Arif Gull, who is accused of striking a military camp near the Afghanistan border area, The Express Tribune newspaper reported.

When the chief justice asked if Gull is present in the court, the additional attorney general replied, "Arif Gull in the detention centre and it is difficult to bring him."

Grilling the additional attorney general, the top judge said, "Seal the courts, if he is not produced. The court also has the power to summon the defence leadership."

Further, tearing into the Pakistan government, CJP Ahmed asked, "Why Gull's citizenship's issue had not been resolved? The matter has been under probe since 2019."

The Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa advocate general replied that Arif Gull's counselling and vocational training had been completed in the detention centre. 

"Is the law under which Gull was kept in the detention centre now legal?" bench member Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhel asked, adding that "FATA (Federally Administered Tribal Area) has now been merged with Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa."

Rejecting the request of respite by the additional attorney general and KP advocate, the Chief Justice of Pakistan adjourned the matter till Tuesday.

Pakistan's Chief Justice grills Imran Khan on talks with TTP

In November, Pakistan Supreme Court had grilled PM Imran Khan during a hearing on the 2014 attack on a Peshawar school which was carried out by Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP). "You are in power. The government is also yours. What did you do? You brought those guilty to the negotiating table," CJP Gulzar Ahmed had said.

In the 2014 attacks, more than 145 people died, including 123 children, when TTP terrorists stormed the APS Warsak School. The incident occurred on December 16, 2014. On that, there were over 1000 students, teachers ad staff members within the Army School premises. The terrorists, armed with grenades and automatic rifles, entered the school by climbing a wall and assassinated teachers and other students.

The court had also asked Imran Khan to take action against attackers and submit a report to the court.

