Pakistan Chief Of Army Staff Asim Munir To Keep Imran Khan Out Of Polls: Report

Pakistan Chief of Army Staff Asim Munir has been given the task to create unity within the ranks of the top echelons of the Pakistani army. He would also ensure that former Pakistan prime minister and the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan has been kept out of the electoral contest expected to be held this year, reported the Asian Lite. The PTI Chairman, Khan has been able to sustain this far in Pakistan's politics due to his tenacity and continued support from elements within the Pakistan army, reported a local newspaper. This could be the reason why Imran Khan has been able to continue to remain out of judicial confinement.

Recently, Imran Khan witnessed a bizarre incident when he came to the anti-terror court (ATC) to seek an extension in bail in three of the scores of cases registered against him. The former Pakistan prime minister has been seen wearing a makeshift bulletproof helmet like a black hood, fully guarded by four men with bulletproof shields and an aide guiding him to the anti-terror court. He has been charged in more than 140 cases related to terrorism, murder, attempted murder, and blasphemy, reported The Geo News. One of the major reasons Lieutenant General Asim Munir has been chosen as the Army Chief as he had objected to some of the activities of the then Prime Minister Imran Khan's wife when he was the DG, ISI.

General Munir has been against Imran Khan, however, many in Pakistan's army have been supporting the PTI Chairman, Khan. One of them is Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed who has also served as DG, ISI. Hameed has been actively involved in an attempt to stop General Asim Munir from taking over as Pakistan's Army Chief. The general has played an important role in supporting and sustaining the PTI-led government, which is why Imran Khan was keen to appoint Hameed as the COAS. Reportedly, he has been actively participating in a whatsapp group of generals, judges, bureaucrats, and politicians who manipulated events in Pakistan.