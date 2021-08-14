Pakistan-China Are 'iron-brothers', No Hostile Forces Can Undermine Friendship: Imran Khan

Pakistan and China are 'iron brothers' and no hostile forces could undermine their 'iron clad' friendship, Prime Minister Imran Khan told Chinese Ambassador Nong Rong on Friday. The comments came during a meeting between Pakistan and China where the two sides discussed bilateral relations, China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project, coronavirus vaccines, and mutual cooperation in other sectors.

According to a statement by Pakistan Prime Minister's Office, during the meeting, Imran Khan appreciated China's consistent support to Pakistan in its fight against COVID-19 and the provision of vaccines including under the COVAX facility. He also affirmed that the two countries were "iron brothers" and "hostile forces" would not be allowed to undermine this "iron-clad" friendship.

Pakistan bus blast & CPEC corridor

Pakistan's comments come days after it was pulled up by China over the bus blast in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province that left 9 Chinese nationals dead. Thereafter, in a big embarrassment for the Imran Khan-led nation, China stopped the work on the Dasu Hydropower Project which is part of the crucial part of the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

Pakistan had in turn blamed India for the attack which was later confirmed to be a suicide bomber. Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi claimed that the attack by Islamist terrorists was 'backed by Indian and Afghan security agencies' and that an inquiry had revealed a nexus of Indian RAW and Afghan NDS agents in connection to the incident.

Indian officials have rejected the 'absurd' charges by Pakistan which come as a face-saver. It is important to mention that the debt-ridden has requested Beijing to forgive debt liabilities owed to China-funded energy projects established under the CPEC. Imran Khan has repeatedly assured that the timely completion of CPEC projects is a top priority for the Pakistan government.

Meanwhile, the call between Imran Khan and the Chinese official also saw a discussion on the timely completion of the USD 60 billion CPEC project. Imran Khan stated that the CPEC was a 'transformational project' and both the countries should work closely to make it a 'High-Quality Demonstration Project of BRI'. The two sides also discussed the conflict in Afghanistan and extended support to a negotiated political settlement in the war-torn nation.

(With Agency Inputs)