Pakistan, China Sign New MoU To Bolster Bilateral Cooperation In Education, Agriculture

China and Pakistan on Tuesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to promote bilateral cooperation in areas of mutual interest including education and agriculture. Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi attended the signing ceremony. Distanced from the world, both China and Pakistan have appeared to further bolster their bilateral ties with the latest MoU mounted on several other such agreements signed in the past.

Just last month, the Standardisation Administration of China (SAC) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on standardisation cooperation with Pakistan Standard and Quality Control Authority (PSQCA) during Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan’s visit to China in February. Chong Li, Director of International Standards Cooperation Division, PSQCA had said in an exclusive interview with China Economic Net that the communication between Pakistani and Chinese standardisation bodies have escalated since 2016.

Qureshi and Wang attended the MoU signing ceremony on Tuesday in the backdrop of Imran Khan facing a fresh crisis in the country with his continuance in the Pakistani PM Office in uncertainty. An alliance of opposition parties including Nawaz Sharif’s Pakistan Muslim League (N), Asif Ali Zardari's Pakistan people’s Party (PPP), and Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s Jamat Ulema-Islam (F) have jointly submitted a no-confidence motion against the Khan to the Speaker of the National Assembly.

Amid fears that he would be removed from the office, Imran Khan sought action against defectors from his party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). As per reports, Khan’s government has asked the Supreme Court on Monday to advise if it could seek a lifelong disqualification of dissidents from PTI ahead of the no-confidence vote.

Pakistani parliament to take up no-confidence motion

Pakistani parliament will take up the motion against Imran Khan on Friday in the latest constitutional and administrative crises that threaten political turmoil in the country. Meanwhile, PTI has also called a presidential reference for the interpretation of Article 63-A, under which anyone voting against the directive of the party leader on key issues like no-trust move or money bill will be disqualified. The law does not determine the duration of disqualification yet, Khan warned of ‘lifetime’ disqualification for PTI defectors.

Image: AP

