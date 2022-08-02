Pakistan Chopper Flying Top Army Officers Goes Missing In Balochistan; Search Op Underway

Pakistan Army announced on Monday that a chopper carrying top military officials disappeared in the southwest region of Balochistan. According to Pakistan Inter-Services Public Relations, a Pakistan Army helicopter that was conducting flood relief operations in Lasbela, Balochistan, went missing. The media wing of the Pakistan Armed Forces ISPR said in a tweet that the helicopter was carrying the commander of the 12 Corps, General Sarfraz Ali and other five senior military officers who were monitoring flood relief efforts in Balochistan, which has been severely affected by heavy rains and flash floods.

Besides Sarfraz Ali, Director-General of Coast Guards Brigadier Amjad, 12 Commander Corps Engineers and Brigadier Khalid were onboard. Further, the pilots, Major Syed and Major Talha, along with crew naik Mudasir were also present when the chopper went missing.

A Pakistan army aviation helicopter which was on flood relief operations in Lasbela, Balochistan lost contact with ATC. 6 individuals were on board including Commander 12 Corps who was supervising flood relief operations in Balochistan. Search operation is underway.DTF — DG ISPR (@OfficialDGISPR) August 1, 2022

According to reports in local media in Pakistan, the 7 Army Aviation Squadron's Heli (Acrycl Heli) departed from Uthal towards Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Base Faisal on August 1 at around 5:10 p.m. (local time). Although Heli was supposed to land at PAF Bas Faisal at approximately 6:05 p.m. (local time), the chopper did not land at that time.

Further, Pakistan Inter-Services Public Relations on Monday reported that an Army aviation helicopter has vanished after losing communication with Air Traffic Control (ATC). Following it, search and rescue operations were initiated to locate the missing helicopter. As per media reports, ATC Faisal started working to find the target aircraft.

Apart from this, reports of a helicopter accident came in the Balochistan region between Winder and Sassi Punnu, forcing the team to rush to the spot. However, as per the Geo News report, Inter-Services Public Relations has not yet confirmed whether it was the same helicopter.

It is worth noting that the Pakistan Army started rescue and relief operations amid the continued flooding in several areas of the nation, leaving thousands of people trapped in Balochistan, Sindh, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Balochistan has seen "467% more unusual precipitation since July 1." In Balochistan, 29 districts, including Lasbela, Kech, Quetta, Sibbi, Khuzdar, and Kohlu, have been impacted by recent rainfall and flash floods, ANI reported.

PM Shehbaz Sharif prayed for the missing officers

Highlighting the incident, Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said the country prays for the safe return of everyone on board. He further noted that the disappearance of a Pakistani military helicopter carrying high officials, including Corp Commander Quetta Lieutenant General Sarfaraz Ali, is alarming.

Taking to Twitter, Sharif said, “The disappearance of the Army Aviation helicopter from Balochistan is alarming.”

Further, Imran Khan, the chairman of PTI and a former prime minister, too voiced his sorrow and prayed for those who were missing.

