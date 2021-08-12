Pakistan: Christian Couple Alleges Minor Daughter Forcibly Married By PTI Leader's Son

A Christian couple in Pakistan has blamed and accused the son of a Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader of kidnapping, forcibly converting, and getting their underaged daughter married off. According to Dawn, the couple alleged in a video message on Wednesday that a member of their neighbourhood had kidnapped their daughter. They further indicated that the son of a local PTI official was involved in the kidnapping.

Noreen Maseeh, the girl's mother, also claimed that no FIR had been filed by the Ghazi police and advised her not to pursue the matter. The mother further stated the police specified the fact that her daughter had eloped with the suspect and converted to Islam before marrying him in court.

According to ANI, Noreen Maseeh said, "My daughter is a minor child, who can't be married off under the law." She even said that her minor daughter goes to school and is in the ninth standard. She went missing from her room about 12:45 a.m. on August 3 while studying for a test to be held the next morning.

Meanwhile, according to Dawn, Ghazi police authorities claimed that early investigations revealed that the Christian girl had solemnised the court marriage in Swabi after converting to Islam of her own free choice, but she had not obtained any paperwork confirming it.

Earlier instances of Muslims vandalising Hindu temples

In Pakistan, attacks against religious minorities' places of worship have increased in recent years. The international community has frequently chastised the country for failing to protect the interests of its minority.

In a recent incident, a crowd of around a dozen men armed with sticks vandalised a Hindu temple in the town of Bhong in the Rahim Yar Khan district, screaming slogans and desecrating idols in the shrine. They not only destroyed the holy idol but they have also burnt down the main gate of the temple.

Ramesh Kumar Vankwani, a Pakistani legislator and Hindu community leader, provided recordings of the event. The crowd can be seen demolishing the temple's infrastructure in one of the films. After the incident, Pakistan arrested 38 people who attacked the Hindu temple in Rahim Yar Khan.

Previously, last year in December, the temple in the Karak area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province was demolished and set on fire by a crowd of over a hundred individuals led by local Muslim clerics. A video clip showing a violent crowd demolishing the temple's walls and the roof went viral on social media.

(Image Credit: Representative image)