PoK Citizen Appeals To India For Help; Details Hardships Amid Pakistan's Political Turmoil

Amidst the political turmoil in Pakistan, a citizen in Muzaffarabad, PoK, has now reached out to India for help. The citizen from Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) has requested India to help him and his family, detailing the hardships caused by the ongoing political unrest in the country.

The Pakistani citizen from the Muzaffarabad district in PoK, who introduced himself as Mohsin, shared a video in which he explained the plights of the common people in the country embroiled in a constitutional crisis. Explaining the need for the immediate rescue of people from Pakistan to India, Mohsin said that the Pakistani army was behaving in a disrespectful manner towards the people of the country.

PoK citizen says Pakistani Army mistreating people

Sharing a video on social media, the PoK citizen who currently resides in Dubai said that his wife was ill-treated by army personnel at a hospital in Muzaffarabad. Explaining his plight, Mohsin said that his wife had rushed to a hospital in PoK after their son had met with an accident, requiring him to undergo a CT scan. He claimed that his wife who was at the hospital for her ailing son was abused at the hospital by a military official, named Tayyab, who was in charge of the CT scan room.

Mohsin accused the army official of verbally and physically abusing his wife while at the hospital. Speaking about the incident, he said that he wanted to be rescued from the country where the women were not being respected. Furthermore, he claimed that Pakistan was not offering employment or safety to its citizens and thus he was reaching out to India. The video shared by Mohsin has since gone viral and several other Pakistani citizens have also shared the same.

Pakistan political crisis

It may be noted that major political parties, deeming the Imran Khan-led PTI government the 'most corrupt in Pakistan's history', tabled a no-trust motion against Imran Khan on March 8. Stating that Khan miserably failed to revive the country's economy or check inflation or corruption in the system, key allies of PTI retracted their support for Khan and joined hands with the Opposition at the eleventh hour.

On April 3, the no-trust vote against Khan was expected to be tabled at the Pakistan National Assembly. However, Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri, on the behest of Speaker Asad Qaiser, disallowed the no-confidence motion against then PM Imran Khan, calling it unconstitutional.

Citing reasons for waiving off Opposition's demands to oust Khan, the Deputy Speaker declared the no-trust motion against the Constitution of Pakistan and that it is corrupted with elements of foreign entities, continuing the theory of a 'threat letter' by Khan during PTI's mega rally. It is pertinent to mention that the country is going through major political unrest with people taking to the streets to protest the recent turn of events.

(Image: Republic/AP)