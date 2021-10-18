Pakistan Citizens Out On Highways To Protest Against Gas & Essential Services Crisis

On Saturday, October 16, people in Pakistan's Karak city demonstrated and blocked the Indus Highway for seven hours with burning tyres due to a lack of gas and other essential services in the region. This comes after protesters were halted by the local police from moving to Banda Daud Shah to hold a sit-in outside the Central Processing Facility (CPF) of oil and gas exploration companies. As per a report by Dawn, the protest was led by the former Member of National Assembly and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (F) activist, Maulana Shah Abdul Aziz.

A former lawmaker, Aziz had previously stated that he would stage an 'armed demonstration' outside the CPF over the lack of gas in the region. On October 16, armed protestors gathered on the road and began walking towards Banda Daud Shah when they were halted by the district administration and police at Amberi Kallay Chowk, reported Dawn. Further, the protestors blocked the highway, resulting in long queues of traffic on both sides. The agitated crowd also shattered the windscreens of several vehicles.

The Opposition slams Imran Khan govt amid rising fuel prices

Meanwhile, Hamid Iqbal, the Assistant Commissioner of Karak, met with Maulana Shah Abdul Aziz and officials of Khattak Zalmi, a local human rights organisation. The demonstrators were later permitted to go to Banda Daud Shah, where they staged a sit-in at the CPF's main gate. Notably, the Opposition in Pakistan also slammed Prime Minister Imran Khan's government after fuel and petroleum product prices in Islamabad reached new highs. According to the report by Dawn, the price of petrol increased by Rs 10.49 per litre, while the price of high-speed diesel (HSD) jumped by Rs12.44 per litre.

In Islamabad, petrol was sold at Rs 137.79 per litre, while diesel at Rs 134.48. The major petroleum products prices in Pakistan surpassed Rs 100 per litre for the first time during the Imran Khan government. Shabaz Sharif, the president of Pakistan's Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N), slammed Prime Minister Imran Khan, calling the fuel price hike "utterly disgraceful." Sharif claimed that the high cost of petrol will bring people to the brink of hunger, reported news agency ANI citing Geo TV. "No words can explain the cruelty of the ruling PTI government, which has inflicted on citizens yet another hike in prices of daily use commodities," Sharif was quoted as saying by Geo TV.

Image: AP