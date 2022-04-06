Pakistan CJ's Daughter Resigns From Electronic Media Regulatory Authority Amid Turmoil

Pakistan Supreme Court Chief Justice's daughter Sahar Zareen Bandial has resigned as Member Council of Complaints of Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA). This comes after the CJ pulled up Prime Minister Imran Khan over the dissolution of the National Assembly, stating that the decision had been seemingly taken because the PTI government lost its majority. Meanwhile, the Supreme Court hearing over the matter has been adjourned till Thursday morning, April 7.

On April 3, Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri, on the behest of Speaker Asad Qaiser, had rejected the no-confidence motion against incumbent PM Imran Khan, calling it unconstitutional. The Deputy Speaker declared the no-trust motion as being against the Constitution of Pakistan and corrupted with elements of foreign entities. Law Minister Fawad Chaudhry had iterated the foreign conspiracy theory priorly voiced by Imran Khan.

Pakistan CJ Questions Imran Khan

Pakistan Chief Justice on Wednesday pulled up Prime Minister Imran Khan over the dissolution of the national assembly, stating that the decision had been seemingly taken because the PTI government lost its majority.During the hearing in the Supreme Court, Pakistan Chief Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail questioned whether the President had a right to ask the reason behind dissolving the assembly from the PM. "Can the President ask the Prime Minister the reasons for dissolving the Assembly," Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail questioned, to which Advocate Ali Zafar replied that the President is bound by the recommendation of the Prime Minister. "It is not necessary to state the reasons for recommending the dissolution of the Assembly," said Advocate Zafar.

The Chief Justice remarked, "Article 69 has its place, but there is no precedent for what happened. If it is allowed to happen then it can have very negative effects."

Meanwhile, the Pakistan President's Secretariat has asked the Election Commission of Pakistan to propose dates for holding the next general election. As per Pakistan's Constitution, the President has to announce the poll dates only after consultation with the EC.