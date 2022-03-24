Pakistan Claims China Agreed To Rollover $4.2 Bn Debt; Chinese FM Meets Pak Army Chief

Pakistan on Wednesday said that China is in agreement to provide a major financial relief to the country by the rollover of $4.2 billion debt that was maturing this week. The cash-strapped Islamabad had earlier made repeated requests to Beijing to roll over the debt.

Meanwhile, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Wednesday also met with Pakistan's Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa to discuss matters including mutual interest and bilateral defence cooperation.

Pakistan media reports on Wednesday quoted Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin as saying that a $2 billion loan by China's State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE) has been rolled over. The SAFE deposit loan matured on Wednesday, the reports claimed.

Following this, Tarin stated that the visiting Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi also conveyed on Tuesday China's willingness to roll over another $2.2 billion Chinese commercial loans. The new facility is maturing on Friday and will now be handed over following Pakistan's repeated requests to Beijing.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Wednesday met Pakistan COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa. Wang Yi discussed matters of mutual interest, regional security and bilateral defence cooperation with the Pakistan Army chief. According to a statement by the Pakistan Army, Wang, who is also the State Councillor, lauded the Pakistan-China relationship based on ‘convergence of views and mutual respect’.

Furthermore, the Chinese FM pledged to work for further improvements in diplomatic cooperation with Pakistan at all levels, it said. Following the meeting, Gen Bajwa extended gratitude to Wang for China's continued support of Pakistan. The meeting came as a part of the 48th session of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), which was attended by the ministers and delegates from 57 Muslim states and international organisations.

Referring to the presence of his Chinese counterpart in OIC meeting, Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said that Wang Yi sends a message that Pakistan is not alone and that China stands by Pakistan through thick and thin.

Qureshi further claimed, "This (Wang Yi's presence) is to clear rumours that all is not well between Pakistan and China. Second thing is that China wants good relations with Muslim nations and Pakistan welcomes that."

