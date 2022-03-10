Last Updated:

Pakistan Claims India Fired 'flying Object- Probably A Missile'; Demands An Explanation

Continuing with its fake victim play tactics, Pakistan claimed that India violated its airspace by firing a 'flying object- probably a missile'.

Pakistan

In yet another attempt to play the victim card, Pakistan's ISI on Thursday claimed that India violated its airspace. Addressing a press briefing, the Director-General of the Inter-Services Public Relations said that a 'high-speed flying object' from Sirsa in India crashed in Mian Chunnu in Pakistan. The incident took place on March 9, when an object was tracked at 6:34 pm and crashed inside Pakistani territory at 6:50 pm near Mian Chunnu, Babar Iftikhar said. 

"It violated Pakistan airspace. It fell and damaged civilian property," he said, adding that the incident could have resulted civilian casualties. He further said, "Whatever caused this incident, it is for India to explain. We will not comment on this. There is a lot of explanation that needs to be given."

'Forensic underway'

Underlining that a forensic examination was underway, Pakistan's DG of Inter-Services Public Relations said, "It was a supersonic object, probably a missile but unarmed," and reiterated, "We will wait for an explanation from the Indian side. As far as our preparations are concerned, we picked the object up inside as tactical and technical actions were in place.  The object stayed in Pakistan for 3.24 minutes after which our military formation forces reached and retrieved it. The Air Force then took it."

Meanwhile, the Pakistan media has already started hate-mongering against India. A journalist at a local media took to his official Twitter handle to spread fake news of 'India firing a missile'. 

