Pakistan Claims India Is Planning A Submarine Attack, Attempts To Divert Its J&K Terrorism

In yet another head and toeless claim, the Imran Khan administration has alleged that India wants to carry out a submarine attack against it. Pakistan Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the PR wing of the Pakistan Armed forces, had said that it had detected and blocked an Indian submarine from entering their waters on Saturday, October 16.

Government sources told Republic Media Network that the recent claim is Pakistan's propaganda to divert the attention from their terror attacks on civilians in Jammu and Kashmir. However, the government said that it will look into the claim.

The statements come at a time when Indian Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane is on a two-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir to review the security situation. His visit also gains significance as forces have stepped up their ante against terrorists in Poonch, where mega anti-terrorist operations are underway.

Pakistan anticipates submarine attack

Pakistan ISPR alleged that an Indian submarine tried to enter Pakistan waters on October 16.

"During the prevailing security milieu, a strict monitoring watch has been kept by Pakistan Navy to safeguard maritime frontiers of Pakistan," the ISPR said, claiming that it was the third such incident.

In November 2016 too, Pakistan had claimed that an Indian submarine had entered their waters. "The unsuspecting submarine was detected and localised south of Pakistani coast on November 16," Islamabad had said at the time.

The latest claim by Pakistan seems to be an attempt to sidetrack their role in the targeted attacks on civilians in Kashmir. In the last fortnight, several non-locals have been attacked in the valley.

On Sunday, two Bihar natives were shot dead by terrorists in the Kulgam district. Last Friday, a street vendor and a labourer were assassinated. Before that, two teachers were murdered in the outskirts of Srinagar on October 7. A day earlier, Makhan Lal Bindroo, a prominent Srinagar based Kashmiri Pandit, was shot dead outside his pharmacy.