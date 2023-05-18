Pakistan COAS Asim Munir Calls May 9 Violence 'planned And Orchestrated' Tragic Incident

Pakistan Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir has made a statement on the incidents that happened on May 9. General Munir referred to the incidents as "planned and orchestrated". Further, he added that a day like May 9 when military installations were attacked would never be allowed to repeat at any cost, reported ARY News. The army chief, who was visiting Sialkot Garrison, said, "No one will be allowed to disrespect our martyrs and their monuments. They are a source of inspiration and pride for the rank and file of the Armed Forces, Law Enforcement Agencies, Government officials and the people of Pakistan."

Pak's COAS condemns May 9 mayhem

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), COAS Asim Munir made a trip to Sialkot Garrison and laid a floral wreath at the Martyrs' Monument while paying tribute to those who sacrificed their lives for the pride, honour and dignity of the nation. As he paid his tribute to the martyrs, he said, "Those killed have been promised the highest abode in the life hereafter and shall continue to maintain the highest levels of respect amongst the people of Pakistan," reported ARY News. Further, COAS Munir said that the State of Pakistan and its Armed Forces would always hold those killed for the country, and their families in very high esteem and continue to honour them and their supreme sacrifices with utmost respect and dignity. As per ARY News, the army chief stressed that recently planned and orchestrated tragic incidents would never be allowed again at any cost. He also reassured that those responsible for bringing shame to the nation on "Black Day of May 9" would certainly be brought to justice. "The armed forces will not tolerate any further attempt of violating the sanctity and security of its installations or vandalism and resolved to bring to justice all the planners, abettors, instigators and executors of vandalism on the Black Day of 9th May," said the army chief.