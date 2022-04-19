Pakistan COAS Gen Bajwa Visits PM Shehbaz Sharif Amid Criticism For Not Backing Imran Khan

Days after Shehbaz Shareef dramatically replaced Imran Khan as the Prime Minister of Pakistan, Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Bajwa paid him a visit on Tuesday. The visit comes as the Army is blamed frantically on social media for not backing Khan in the no-confidence motion trailed by the Sharif-led Opposition, to which the establishment has maintained that it has "nothing to do with politics" and wants to remain "apolitical even in the future."

Bajwa was asked to mediate between Imran Khan and Shehbaz Shareef?

However, the army did acknowledge that it was entrusted with the job of bringing an end to the political turmoil. Director-General of the Inter-Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) Major General Babar Iftikhar, during a recent press conference, revealed that the former PM Office, led by Khan, had earlier approached the Army Chief to end the 'deadlock' between the two sides. The official shared that the Army Chief had gone to Khan to discuss three options- a no-confidence motion, his resignation, and a revocation of the no-trust motion and dissolution of assemblies. While Khan agreed to the third option, the opposition had denied it.

Imran Khan was ousted as the Pakistan Prime Minister after 174 Members of the National Assembly recorded their vote in favour of the no-trust motion on April 11. The very next day, i.e., on April 12, Shehbaz Shareef replaced the PTI leader as the new Prime Minister of the South Asian country,

Pakistan COAS Bajwa to retire

Meanwhile, Gen Bajwa, a close confidant of Imran Khan, is set to retire by the end of this year. Having served more time than the prescribed three years as the COAS with the term being extended by former Pakistan PM, Gen Bajwa will be retiring this year on November 29. The Pakistan Army confirmed the COAS' retirement and said that it has "nothing to do with politics" as h, himself was not seeking an extension and will retire on November 29 "no matter what."