Pakistan: Contractors Halt Projects As Imran Govt Fails To Fund Them Amid High Inflation

Pakistan’s swelling economic crisis is coming in the way of the country’s governance as projects of the Imran Khan-led government are being boycotted by contractors and workers due to cost escalation.

In what can be called an embarrassing moment for the Pakistani government, the contractual workers who were appointed by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government to build houses for homeless people, halted work on all government-funded housing projects on Thursday, citing an immense rise in the prices of raw materials and demanded that the cabinet must revise the funding for the projects.

Following the contractor’s demands, the Imran Khan government deliberated with them, however, the negotiations didn’t bear any positive outcome, as the government turned down the offer since the escalated charges were ‘much higher’ than the budget of the housing ministry.

Contractors halt Pak government work citing inflation

As per a report by ANI, citing The Dawn, Pakistan Housing Secretary Dr Imran Zeb informed that the work on the housing schemes that commenced during the tenure of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) government, had now stopped. He had cited the sharp increase in the prices of steel and cement as the reason behind the same.

Zeb further added that “in August 2021 the cost of steel phenomenally increased from Rs 140,000 per tonne to Rs 2,10,000, adding that during the same period the price of cement also saw an extraordinary rise.” "The Planning Commission is currently working on how the ministry can pay the cost escalation difference to the contractors," the Housing Secretary informed the Dawn.

Pakistan's economic crises worsened

This comes amid widespread discontent with Imran Khan's government for mismanagement, soaring inflation, and Pakistan's inexorable reliance on loans. Khan proposed a variety of relief measures, including a Rs 10 decrease in petrol costs and a Rs 5 drop in power tariffs, in a recent statement amid the growing outburst.

The country's opposition leaders, however, credited the relief measures to their pressure tactics. In protest against the Imran Khan Government, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) workers and supporters on February 28 began a long march from Karachi towards Islamabad, to demonstrate that it had lost the country’s trust, local media reported. Terming the country's ruling party as “weakened and unjust”, PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari led the march to demonstrate against the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) government and its wrong policies, the Dawn newspaper reported.

