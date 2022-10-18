Pakistan Cornered At Interpol Meet; Questions On Dawood & Hafiz Draw Silent Fidgeting

At the 90th Interpol General Assembly taking place in India, Pakistan's visiting delegation was confronted with questions on UN-designated terrorists on Tuesday, October 18.

After having heard Prime Minister Modi raise the issues of terrorism, online radicalisation & narco-terror before the historic assembly, the Pakistani delegation was confronted by reporters.

While India's western neighbour likely has plenty to say on all these matters, carrying on with its usual tactic, the delegation chose to stay mum. They were asked about the whereabouts of gangster Dawood Ibrahim and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) founder Hafiz Saeed, both of whom are well known to be harboured by Pakistan in comfort.

Here's how the confrontation went:

Reporter: I just have one question- will the process of extradition be facilitated, will you hand over Hafiz Saeed and Dawood Ibrahim to India? They are the most wanted...

Member of Pakistan delegation: No questions, please.

#LIVE | Confronted Pakistan delegation remains mum on whereabouts of Dawood Ibrahim. Tune in here to watch - https://t.co/YqHqeFPOs2 pic.twitter.com/7mJvYCQFlm — Republic (@republic) October 18, 2022

Pakistan scared ahead of FATF assessment?

Last month, Pakistan issued two statutory regulatory orders on August 18 to enforce UN Security Council sanctions. The first statutory regulatory order issued by Pakistan’s Foreign Office listed 88 entities, including terror groups, front organisations such as Al Rashid Trust that has been linked to al-Qaeda, and money exchange firms involved in terror financing, and hundreds of terrorists, including Saeed and Dawood.

The second statutory regulatory order listed prominent Taliban and Haqqani Network leaders such as Abdul Ghani Baradar alias Mullah Baradar, Siraj Haqqani, Bakht Gul and Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanekzai. The action seems to have come keeping in view the the upcoming assessment of Pakistan’s counter-terror financing and anti-money laundering regimes by the Financial Action Task Force, which is expected to take place by October.

In the last assessment report released in June, the watchdog had retained the Shehbaz Sharif led country in its grey list, saying that it would take a decision on the removal of the South Asian country from the list only after an onsite visit.