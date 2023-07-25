As former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan continues to face legal battles, an anti-terrorism court in Lahore has approved a plea seeking to declare his sisters as “absconders”. On Tuesday, the terrorism court in Lahore accepted a petition to dub Khan’s sisters Aleema Khan and Uzma Khan along with his fellow party leaders as “absconders”. The court concluded that Khan’s sisters failed to corporate with the ongoing probe related to the May 9 violence, Geo TV reported.

Meanwhile, the Chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is set to appear at the Islamabad High Court after the Election Commission of Pakistan issued a non-bailable arrest warrant against him.

چئیرمین عمران خان اسلام آباد ہائی کورٹ پہنچ گے

pic.twitter.com/1IfodWigmx — PTI (@PTIofficial) July 25, 2023

During the hearing on Tuesday morning, the police told the court that PTI leaders and Khan’s sisters are not cooperating with the investigation and are currently hiding. According to the Pakistani news outlet, the suspects are nowhere to be found despite being aware of their involvement in the case. The anti-terror court complied with the police and initiated the process with Aleema Khan, Uzma Khan, Aslam Iqbal, Hammad Azhar, Farrukh Habib, Murad Saeed, Zubair Niazi, Hassaan Niazi, Ali Amin Gandapur, Azam Swati, Andleeb Abbas and others who were named in the plea. The court accepted the police’s petition to declare the aforementioned individuals as “absconders”.

Meanwhile, the Lahore court went on to extend the judicial remand of several PTI leaders including its senior leader in Punjab, Dr Yasmin Rashid, Ejaz Chaudhary, and former Punjab governor Umar Sarfraz Cheem. The court extended the remand after the police failed to submit challans against them. Hence, the court ordered the police to submit their respective challans in the next hearing.

What went down on May 9?

On the morning of the doomed day, Pakistan Rangers dragged the PTI chief from the Islamabad High Court and arrested him in the Al-Qadir Trust Case. This led to violent demonstrations across the country, making Pakistan burn like never before. From ransacking the house of the Lahore Corps Commander to infiltrating the Rawalpindi headquarters, Pakistan’s military infrastructure became the main target of the protests. After a brief unrest, the Pakistan Supreme Court declared Khan’s arrest “Null and Void” however the damage was already done. The Pakistani regime declared it a “black day” with the country’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif pledging to deal with the culprits with “Iron Hands”.

Khan, on the other hand, called the whole ordeal “propaganda”. “When the chief justice asked me about [May 9 vandalism], I told him I strongly condemn this and that I never allowed my supporters to do anything beyond peaceful protest,” the PTI chief said in one of his addresses. He then went on to emphasize that the whole narrative is one-sided. “An organised propaganda is being carried out — there was an organised conspiracy, which was planned to eliminate the PTI. Because the PDM (Pakistan Democratic Movement) knows they cannot beat PTI in elections. So a conspiracy and plan were devised to ban the party by blaming the party [for May 9 vandalism],” he added.