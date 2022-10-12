Pakistan Court Acquits PM Shehbaz Sharif And Son Hamza In Money Laundering Case

A special central court in Lahore found Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his son Hamza Shahbaz not guilty in the Rs(PKR) 16 billion money laundering case on Wednesday, according to a report by The Express Tribune.

The court had summoned Sharif and his son at 12 noon, after which a Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) prosecutor told the court that no amount of money directly landed in their accounts. On the other hand, prosecutor Farooq Bajwa opposed the acquittal and alleged that Hamza is involved in another money laundering case of Rs 25 billion.

"We want this case to proceed. The case should go on till the suspects have been indicted," the prosecutor urged. However, the hearing, which was headed by Special Court Judge Ejaz Awan, acquitted the duo due to the FIA’s failure to find "concrete evidence." The court’s verdict came after none of the 161 witnesses mentioned Shehbaz Sharif and Hamza Shahbaz in their testimony and no solid proof was found. Since the father-son duo did not appear in court for the hearing, their attorney Amjad Pervaiz filed an exemption request, stating that the PM was occupied with professional commitments, and his son was unwell.

Following Wednesday’s verdict, the PM wrote on Twitter: "No matter how much I thank God enough for this, it won't be enough.”

All you need to know about the money laundering case

In another hearing which was held on Saturday, Sharif appealed to the court to grant him permission to speak. “I never committed a single penny of corruption nor received any kickbacks in any project during my tenure as the chief minister of Punjab. During my tenure, I would give up my salary and other perks amounting to Rs 100 million,” he said after the judge accepted his request.

Earlier this month, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) gave a clean chit to the Pakistani PM and his son Hamza, stating that there was no direct proof against them. The saga began in November 2020, when the 70-year-old minister, along with his sons Hamza and Suleman, was booked by the FIA under multiple sections of the Anti-Money Laundering Act and the Prevention of Corruption Act in a money laundering case.