Pakistan Court Acquits Qandeel Baloch's Killer After Parents Pardon Him Under Islamic Law

After his parents pardoned him under Islamic law, a Pakistani man sentenced to life imprisonment in 2019 for killing his sister, a model on social media, was acquitted of murder by a court on Monday, February 14. Waseem Azeem was apprehended in 2016 after confessing to the murder of his sister Qandeel Baloch for sharing "shameful" photographs on Facebook. His parents had pushed for his release after he was convicted of murder and sentenced to life in prison, the Associated Press (AP) reported citing advocate Sardar Mahboob who represented Azeem and his family in court.

As per the report, Islamic law in Pakistan permits the family of a murder victim to pardon a convicted perpetrator. 26-year-old Baloch's murder had garnered widespread outrage in the country, but critics speculated that Azeem could walk free after his conviction, provided his parents pardon him. According to advocate Mahboob, Azeem could be released from the prison by the end of this week after the clearance of paperwork. Anwar Bibi, the mother of the siblings, was pleased with the court's decision.

Azeem's mother expresses happiness on her son's acquittal

"I am happy over the acquittal of my son, but we are still sad for our daughter’s loss. My daughter cannot come back but I am thankful to the court, which ordered the release of my son at our request," Bibi told reporters, as per AP. It is to be noted here that Baloch was found strangled at her house in Punjab province's Multan city. She was murdered after she shared explicit photos of herself on Facebook with a Muslim cleric named Mufti Abdul Qawi, who was later apprehended for his alleged involvement in the murder.

Nearly 1,000 Pakistani women killed each year in the name of 'honour killing': Report

The cleric was eventually released after police said they couldn't find any evidence linking him to the murder. According to the AP, almost 1,000 Pakistani women are killed every year by close relatives in so-called "honour killings" for violating conventional norms on love and marriage in the country. However, Islamic law permits a murder victim's family to grant a pardon to the offender, allowing individuals guilty of honour killings to avoid punishment.

(With inputs from AP)

Image: Pixabay/AP