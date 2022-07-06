Pakistan Court Extends Imran Khan's Interim Bail In Vandalism Case

A Pakistani court on Wednesday extended the interim bail of former prime minister Imran Khan in the cases pertaining to vandalism during his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party's protest rally against the government.

At least 15 cases were registered against Khan in different police stations of Islamabad for damaging public property when he entered the capital along with his thousands of supporters leading the protest march on May 25.

While hearing the case, the court of district and sessions judge Kamran Basharrat Mufti accepted the plea by Khan's counsel Babar Awan and extended the interim bail till July 18.

Khan was absent during the hearing and he was granted exemption from personal appearance at the request of his lawyer.

The court had granted interim bail to Khan in 10 cases on June 24 against a surety of Rs 5,000 in each case.

Several other senior PTI leaders were also booked by police and they have also secured bails to avoid their arrest.

Those given pre-arrest bail include former planning minister Asad Umar, ex-deputy speaker National Assembly Qasim Khan Suri, former interior minister Sheikh Rasheed, ex-defence minister Pervez Khattak, former foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and several others.