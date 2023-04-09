Pakistan Court Imposes $2.48mn Fine On Chinese Petroleum Firm Amid Rising Economic Crisis

Amid the growing economic crisis, a court in Pakistan imposed a $2.48 million fine on a Chinese petroleum firm operating in the country. According to the Pakistani news outlet Dawn, Civil Judge Syed Mohammad Zahid Termizi imposed a colossal fine on the Chinese firm named China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC). The court alleged that the Chinese firm violated the contract it signed with the Pakistani firm Petroleum Exploration (Private) Limited. The decision by the Pakistani court came in the midst of a major economic crisis in the country. In the midst of all the chaos, China is one of the few allies of Pakistan which are providing assistance to the cash-strapped country, however, China’s motive in helping Islamabad has been a matter of concern for many.

According to Dawn, CNPC came to Pakistan in early 2001. The Chinese firm came to the country as a service provider for exploration and production in the fields of rigs and drilling. The company came into the country at a time when Pakistan saw a great influx of foreign companies operating in the same sector. As a result, CNPC found it difficult to establish and generate businesses with similar foreign competitive companies.

CNPC entered into an agreement with the local company

According to Dawn, in the midst of these competitions in the early 2000s, CNPC wanted to get a head-start. As a result of this, the Chinese petroleum firm entered into a contract with Pakistan’s Petroleum Exploration (Private) Limited. As per the details of the case, the agreement helped the Chinese company to procure drilling contracts and helped CNPC to maintain its operation in Pakistan for two decades.

In the recent case, the local Pakistani firm filed a petition against the CNPC before a Pakistan sessions court. In the petition, the company alleged that the CNPC violated a contractual obligation. After hearing the case, the court passed a preliminary decree of $2.48 million in favour of the local company. Currently, the country’s economy is on the brink of collapse. With rising inflation, the Pakistani administration has also increased fuel prices, making the life of ordinary Pakistani citizens harder. After this move by the Pakistani court against the CNPC, it will be interesting to see how the struggling country’s only ally will react to the case.