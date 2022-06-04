Pakistan: Court Orders To File FIR Against PM Shehbaz & Others For 'torturing' PTI Workers

A district court in Lahore has ordered authorities to file a first information report (FIR) against Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, his son and Chief Minister of Punjab, Hamza Shehbaz, Pakistan Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah and senior police officials. The judge in district court has ordered authorities to register FIR against Shehbaz Sharif, Hamza Shehbaz and Rana Sanaullah and senior police officials for 'torturing and injuring' Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) workers during the Azadi march and restraining its supporters from participating in the party's long march, ANI reported citing The Express Tribune. The petitioner, advocate Afzal Azeem, accused senior police officials of torturing PTI supporters and making use of tear gas and batons to stop them from joining party's long march.

Afzal Azeem described actions of police officers a "serious offence" and stressed that the police personnel tortured people who were practising their democratic rights to hold protest. He accused government led by Shehbaz Sharif for the violence committed in PTI's long march. In his petition, Azeem said that police committed offence during the march 'on the whims' of Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif, regional Chief Minister and the Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, as per the ANI report. Earlier, an additional district and sessions judge ordered SHO Bhati Gate Police Station to file a criminal case against Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, eight police officials including CCPO Lahore and DIG Operations and 400 other officials for assaulting lawyers and damaging their vehicles while they were heading to participate in the long march organized by PTI.

PTI urges UN to conduct probe into human rights violations

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf on Wednesday, June 2, urged the United Nations to intervene in the alleged harrasment of party's workers and supporters by the government. The former Human Rights minister, Shireen Mazari, penned a letter to the High Commissioner for Human Rigths, calling for independent and impartial probe in the human rights violations, ANI reported citing The Express Tribune. Mazari urged the United Nations to take notice of the issues which pose threat to democracy in Pakistan and lives of former Prime Minister Imran Khan and his party leaders. The development comes after police in Pakistan launched tear gas and clashed with supporters of Pakistan Tehreek-Insaf, as per the news report. The authorities made attempts to stop the supporters and PTI workers from moving towards D-Chowk in Islamabad after former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan announced that his supporters will not leave the area until government does not announce a date for fresh elections in Pakistan.

