Pakistan's COVID-19 Death Toll Increases By 140%; Authorities Warn Of Another Lockdown

Pakistan's National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC) on Wednesday said that another lockdown could be implemented to control the spread of COVID-19. NCOC revealed that as people continue to violate the government's Coronavirus guidelines, the death toll in the country has increased by 140 per cent in the last few weeks. In the official statement, it said that strict measures leading to re-closures of services can be imposed, if people continue to disobey the rules.

NCOC's statement said, "The National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC) is closely monitoring the situation. If there is no improvement in SOPs compliance observed, NCOC will have no choice but to revert to strict measures leading to re-closures of services."

COVID-19 death toll increases, Pakistan may impose a lockdown

Pakistan Minister Asad Kumar in a special NCOC session directed all the chief secretaries to ensure that all the SOPs (Standard Operating Procedures) are strictly implemented. Umar also asked the chief secretaries to take strict punitive actions on SOP violations. He further asked them to ensure that people wear face masks and maintain social distancing.

Last week daily covid mortality was 12. This is a 140% increase vs few weeks back. We are collectively committing a blunder by recklessly ignoring all sop's & the results have started to show. If we do not change our current path we will lose both lives and livelihoods — Asad Umar (@Asad_Umar) October 20, 2020

As per the latest reports, Pakistan's COVID-19 death toll reached 6,692 after 19 people died in the last 24 hours. NCOC's warning for the public against disobeying safety protocols came a day after Umar said that the death toll in the country has increased significantly. In a recent tweet, the Minister wrote that if people will not follow COVID-19 SOPs, they will lose both lives and livelihoods.

According to Radio Pakistan, Prime Minister Imran Khan has been informed about the recent spike in the number of new cases in this month as compared to the figures in July and August. He was also told that the Coronavirus positivity rate has increased by 2 per cent. Pakistan's Minister of National Health Services reported that the total number of positive cases in the country is 3,24,722.

As per the latest reports by the ministry, in the past 24 hours, over 660 new cases have been reported. So far, 1,08,674 people have successfully recovered from the disease while 559 are still in serious condition. It further informed that Sindh, Punjab, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, Balochistan, Gilgit- Baltistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir have reported 1,42,348, 1,01,936, 38,779, 18,309, 15, 717, 4, 091, 3, 564 cases respectively.

(With ANI inputs)