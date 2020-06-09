Imran Khan Says 'Opening Up Economy Because Pakistan Is Poor'; Adds Cases Yet To Peak

Taking stock of rising COVID-19 cases in Pakistan, Imran Khan on Monday said that the cases are expected to peak by the end of July or August. The number of cases in the country reached 105,637 and the death toll exceeding 2,000 on Monday, June 8. Addressing the nation, the Pakistan Prime Minister warned the country of "a very difficult time" ahead if people continued to ignore the standard operating procedures (SOPs).

'Please take precautions...'

Imran Khan said that that countries around the world have now understood that lockdowns are not a solution for the coronavirus pandemic. "We already know that the virus will spread, the trend that our experts have observed is that it spreads, then peaks and then the curve flattens. And the purpose behind flattening the curve is to reduce pressure on hospitals," a national daily quoted Khan as saying.

"Our cases are expected to peak by the end of July or August, and then the transmission will reduce. So, today I appeal to you, not for me, for you that please take precautions for your loved ones, for the elderly and for those who have other diseases," he said.

READ | Top Pakistani doc caught ripping off mask after camera stops rolling; follows Imran's lead

READ | Pakistan media shows PM Imran Khan Uttar Pradesh's Covid figures; says 'compare with this'

Imran Khan said that Pakistan is a "poor country" and had "no choice" but to reopen the country. "When a country imposes lockdown restrictions, the spread of the virus is slowed down. But we must also realise that Pakistan is a poor country and that we had no choice but to reopen the country. The entire world has understood that lockdowns aren't a solution," he said and cited the example of the US saying that despite being the country with largest number of cases, it has opened up its economy

Meanwhile, Pakistan's former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and incumbent Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad were tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Monday, making them the latest amongst the country's top politicians to contract the virus.

So far 38,903 cases have been reported in Punjab, 39,555 in Sindh, 14,006 in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, 6,516 in Balochistan, 5,329 in Islamabad, 932 in Gilgit-Baltistan and 396 in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. About 2,108 people have died due to the virus while more than 34,000 patients are reported to have recovered so far. The authorities have conducted total 705,833 tests including 22,650 in the last 24 hours.

READ | India hits back at Pakistan over terror charges; recalls Imran Khan's stunning admission

READ | Pakistan Cricket Board to seek Imran's clearance for preparatory camp before England tour

(With agency inputs)