Pakistan Crisis: Supreme Court Adjourns Hearing On Dissolution Of Assembly Till April 7

Days after the no-confidence motion fell flat in the Pakistan National Assembly, the country's Supreme Court hearing over the matter has been adjourned till Thursday morning, April 7. Interestingly, during the hearing of the case against Prime Minister Imran Khan's move, the Chief Justice said that apparently the no-confidence motion was going to succeed, as per sources.

This comes after the Pakistan President's Secretariat asked the Election Commission of Pakistan to propose dates for holding the next general election. In a letter addressed to the EC Secretary on Tuesday, Waqar Ahmad - the Additional Secretary to President Arif Alvi - emphasised that the dates must be within 90 days of the dissolution of the Assembly.

On April 3, Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri, on the behest of Speaker Asad Qaiser, had rejected the no-confidence motion against incumbent PM Imran Khan, calling it unconstitutional. The Deputy Speaker declared the no-trust motion as being against the Constitution of Pakistan and corrupted with elements of foreign entities. Law Minister Fawad Chaudhry had iterated the foreign conspiracy theory priorly voiced by Imran Khan.

Pakistan CJ Questions Imran Khan

Pakistan Chief Justice on Wednesday pulled up Prime Minister Imran Khan over the dissolution of the national assembly, stating that the decision had been seemingly taken because the PTI government lost its majority.During the hearing in the Supreme Court, Pakistan Chief Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail questioned whether the President had a right to ask the reason behind dissolving the assembly from the PM. "Can the President ask the Prime Minister the reasons for dissolving the Assembly," Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail questioned, to which Advocate Ali Zafar replied that the President is bound by the recommendation of the Prime Minister. "It is not necessary to state the reasons for recommending the dissolution of the Assembly," said Advocate Zafar.

The Chief Justice remarked, "Article 69 has its place, but there is no precedent for what happened. If it is allowed to happen then it can have very negative effects."

Imran Khan moves for fresh elections

On April 3, after the no-confidence motion was called off, Imran Khan, in a televised address, had called for fresh elections stating that it is the people of Pakistan who will now determine the destiny of the nation.In this address to the people, Khan said, "The people must decide on what they want and not foreigners. I call on the country to prepare for fresh elections and the people will only decide the future of the country and not choose foreigners or any corrupt people." Furthermore, he went to ask President Arif Alvi to dissolve the Assemblies. The PTI leader said that it is a democratic society and after dissolving these, the procedure for the next elections and the caretaker government will begin.