Pakistan: Crucial No-confidence Vote Against PM Imran Khan To Take Place On April 3

As Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan faces the biggest challenge of his political career, the crucial National Assembly session for the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan will be held on Sunday, April 3 at 11:30 AM (local time), Geo News reported. It comes just days after Khan had claimed that the “establishment” had provided him with three options including “resignation, no-confidence [vote] or elections”.

Fresh crisis engulfed Khan’s leadership in Pakistan after a non-confidence motion was filed against him to the Speaker of the National Assembly. Following the same, during an interview with ARY News aired Friday, Pakistan Prime Minister responded to questions about the opposition, government or “another party” which had proposed his resignation and early election as options. Responding to the same, Khan said that he was presented with three options.

He said, “We said elections is the best option, I cannot even think about resigning and as far as the no-confidence vote is concerned, I believe in fighting till the end."

Khan on PTI defectors: ‘We cannot run with such people’

Noting the increase of defectors in his party, Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) just ahead of the crucial no-confidence vote, Khan said that even if the no-trust motion failed, he will not be able to run the government. He said, “We cannot run the government with such people (defectors)."

Additionally, the opposition has ramped up its campaign against the ruling PTI government with the leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly and PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif accusing Khan of staging a drama of international conspiracy. Sharif also said that the so-called ‘threatening letter’ reportedly received from the USA was one of the last efforts by Khan to avoid the no-confidence motion.

“You [Imran Khan] are doing so because your defeat is imminent on Sunday and you are seeing the writing on the wall,” Sharif had said.

Meanwhile, amid ongoing turmoil in Pakistan, lawmaker Farrukh Habib went on to claim that the rebels and alliance partners of PTI are in touch with the ruling party. Habib, like Khan, touted the ‘foreign conspiracy’ theory to support the crisis in the government. He averred that the Standing Committee on the National Security of the Parliament will be briefed on the ‘foreign threat letter’. In an address to the nation on Thursday, Khan named the United States as the country which sent the ‘threatening letter’ before backtracking on his remarks and terming the sender as ‘a foreign nation’.

"On March 8 we received a message from America... I mean a foreign country... That message is against our country. They knew beforehand there was a no-confidence motion coming," Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan said.

