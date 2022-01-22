Pakistan's CIA, CTD And Other Intelligence Agencies Join Lahore Blast Probe

Pakistan's Counter-terrorism Department (CTD) and other law enforcement agencies (LEAs) launched a search operation across Lahore and picked up some suspects over their alleged possible involvement in the bomb explosion that took place in Lahore's Anarkali Bazaar on Thursday afternoon. Along with CTD, the Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) has been appointed to investigate the matter.

According to the local media report, on Thursday, an unidentified man planted a high-intensity explosive weighing around 1.5 kilogrammes in Lahore's Anarkali Bazar near the Lahori Gate, leading to the deaths of three people and injuring more than 25. After the incident, the police officials received a hint about the presence of suspects in the Anarkali area and other parts of the city, said an official, reported ANI citing DAWN.

Law enforcement agencies held suspects in Lahore blast case

The official who kept his identity hidden said call record data and footage from CCTV cameras deployed in the Anarkali area gave a crucial lead to the investigation team. Notably, the police officials used geofencing and other similar tactics to trace the suspect involved in planting the explosives at Paan Mandi in Anarkali.

However, the officials have not provided any confirmed details and said the investigation is ongoing. Meanwhile, the CIA director was ordered to investigate the highways that the suspect may have used to flee, reported ANI, citing Dawn. We have dispatched teams to all the bus stations, railway stations, and exit-entry points of the provincial capital.

Lahore Blast

At least three people were reported dead and more than 25 were injured after a massive explosion that shook Lahore's Anarkali area. According to media reports, the blast occurred near the Lahori Gate, which is around 28 km from the Indian Attari Wagah border. The explosion damaged several vehicles parked near the blast site and shattered window glasses in nearby buildings. The bomb blast caused a 1.5-foot-deep crater in the ground, reported Geo News. In another development, a day after the blast occurred, the official Twitter account of Punjab police was hacked on Friday, reported ARY News. The account that was hacked is mainly used for major public announcements, and this was the first of its kind reported just 24 hours after the blast. Meanwhile, the law enforcement agencies are trying to find out the link between the two incidents.

