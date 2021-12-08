Pakistan Currency Falls 30.5% Against USD Under PM Imran Khan, Experts Raise Concern

The Pakistani rupee continues to be on a freefall as it further depreciated. The national currency has depreciated 30.5 per cent against the US dollar in the last three years and four months under the governance of ruling Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan. The current fall is being looked at by economic experts as one of the biggest devaluations of currency in the country’s history.

According to The News International, the value of the Pakistani rupee was Rs 123 against the USD in August 2018. It fell further in the coming years and is now at Rs 177 against the USD in December 2021, showing a decline of 30.5 per cent over the last 40 months. Notably, the only time the currency has had a higher devaluation was during the fall of Dhaka. During the events, Pakistan’s currency was devalued by 58 per cent from Rs 4.60 to Rs 11.10 against the USD in 1971-72.

Reacting to the currency’s freefall in value, former economic adviser Dr Ashfaque Hassan Khan said that there was a complete breakdown of economic policymaking as the country’s fiscal policy had become subservient to monetary and exchange rate policies. He further added that the monetary tightening and exchange rate depreciation also caused higher inflation, and lead to public debt and debt servicing. Other financial experts have also opined that the massive devaluation of currency under the Imran Khan regime have fueled inflationary pressure on the country.

Pakistan sets record with fourth-highest inflation in the world

In November, the Pakistani rupee fell to a then-new low of 176 against the dollar. The rupee came under pressure due to prolonged dollar demand from importers to make payments. Besides, traders and investors are also concerned about the fate of the IMF’s $6 billion worth loan facility. The economically-hit nation was named as the country with the fourth-highest inflation in the world owing to "skyrocketing" prices of basic commodities. The economic crisis in the country has been putting immense pressure on PM Imran Khan. Before coming to power, Khan, who had vowed to lift the people in the country out of poverty with his claim of generating 10 million jobs, took financial support of USD 3 billion from Riyadh following his visit to Saudi Arabia last month.

(With ANI inputs)

Image: AP