Pakistan Cuts Haj Quota For Local Pilgrims Amid Dollar Crunch; Doubles For Citizens Abroad

As Pakistan grapples with the dollar crunch, Pakistan's government has planned to increase the special Haj quota for overseas Pakistani nationals from 25% to 50%, said Pakistan Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, reported The Dawn. The Finance Minister has vowed that the Haj operations of 2023 would not be affected by low forex reserves in the country. The official decision was imposed after the meeting conducted by Finance Minister Ishaq Dar with Religious Affairs Minister Abdul Shakoor.

Although Pakistan's Finance Minister has claimed that the pilgrimage would not be impacted despite the economic meltdown, there has been a 25% deduction in the Haj quota for citizens living in Pakistan. Currently, the total US dollar on the Haj scheme for the year 2023 is approximately estimated at USD 2 billion. This decision comes after the country has been suffering from a huge economic crisis. It is to be noted that Pakistan's finance ministry has already conveyed its inability to arrange such a huge foreign exchange amount while the country has over $3 billion reserves hardly covering a three weeks import bill of the country, as per media reports. As per the official announcement, the meeting has informed that more than one lakh people would be visiting Haj this year.

Pakistan reduces Haj quota for local pilgrims, doubles for overseas pilgrims

With this new announcement by Pakistan's Finance minister, Pakistanis who have been living abroad would have to avail of the 50% Haj quota in the government Haj scheme 2023 by making payments in US dollars. This would minimise the outflows of dollars, and reduces pressure on the already dwindling forex reserves of the country. Notably, the Haj Sponsorship Scheme is only for overseas Pakistanis or their relatives. Further, Pakistanis remitting foreign exchange from abroad to designated accounts would benefit from this scheme.

To avail of this scheme, one must have a Pakistani passport. For the remaining 50% quota, Dar has assured the religious minister to arrange foreign exchange for Haj despite the difficult economic situation, an official source told Dawn on Saturday, March 4. According to the official, the decisions along with the Haj policy 2023 will be placed before the cabinet for formal approval next week. Under the government scheme, the designated expenditure per pilgrim would be PKR 1.1 million to PKR 1.2 million as per the current exchange rate. It would fluctuate with changes in the exchange rates.