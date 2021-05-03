Pakistan: Data Shows Only One COVID-19 Vaccine Administered Per Hundred People

The information released by Our World in Data project at the University of Oxford has shown that Pakistan has only administered one COVID-19 vaccine jab per hundred people. The data has also revealed that other countries are ramping up the vaccine program amid a sudden outbreak of COVID-19 cases in few parts. According to a report, Seychelles stands on the top with 127 doses per hundred people when it comes to vaccination.

The top country is followed by Israel that has given 116 doses, and UAE with 107 doses per 100 people. The vaccination data also stated doses given (per hundred people) from other countries.

Maldives - 73 doses

China - 17 doses

India - 11

Nepal - 7.2

Bangladesh - 5.2

Sri Lanka- 4.2

Iran- 1.1

Pakistan- 1

The total worldwide vaccination tally counts at 1.08 billion vaccine doses and the average stands at 14 doses for every 100 people.

Vaccination in upper-middle income vs low-income countries

According to the study, 83% of the worldwide shots have been given to people from upper-middle-income countries while the lower-income countries have only received 0.2% of doses. The countries with lower-income conditions are relying on world campaigns like Covax that aims at providing two billion doses by end of every year. India has also played a major role in making vaccines accessible to various countries.

Worldwide vaccination drive

A person with one dose of vaccine is defined as a "vaccinated person" while those who have received both are called "fully vaccinated," according to Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines. Most of the countries started their vaccination drive by administering people above the age of 60-70, healthcare workers, and front-line workers. There is a vaccine shortage globally however countries with sufficient supply have divided vaccination campaigns phase-wise. Out of all the continents, the drive against virus in Africa is the slowest while few other countries have not yet started the mass campaign. India recently created a record by inoculating 14.19 crore people in 100 days. Currently, the "vaccination for all" drive is going on in India with people above the age of 18 getting vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus

(With inputs from ANI)