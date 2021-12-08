Pakistan Defence Min Takes U-turn After Facing Backlash On Remarks Over Sialkot Lynching

Pakistan Defence Minister Pervez Khattak, whose remarks about the Sialkot incident attracted a backlash domestically as well as globally, took a U-turn and issued a clarification on Tuesday. Citing Geo News reports, ANI said the clarification from the top minister came after social media users on different platforms took a dig at his statement over the recent Sialkot lynching incident. A Sri Lankan national was allegedly lynched by the thousands of supporters of Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) earlier last week.

Sialkot lynching

"I was asked whether the Sialkot lynching occurred because of the deal between the government and the Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP), and in response, I had said that no political party or the government should be associated with the incident." Though the Pakistan government said that the investigation of the mastermind is underway, social media users accused TLP of the brutal killing, Dawn reported. While answering a media query, Khattak on Sunday made controversial remarks by saying, "You know the reasons [behind this incident] too. When children ... grow up, they become spirited and do things out of emotions. This does not mean 'this was the result of that action'," he stressed, saying in Sialkot too some young men had gathered and accused Kumara of disrespecting Islam, which led to the "sudden" lynching, Dawn reported.

He went on to say even he could do something wrong in a state of heightened emotions, and such incidents did not mean "Pakistan is going towards destruction." "Boys entering adulthood are "ready to do anything" and learn with age how to control their emotions. So this happens among kids, fights take place and even murders. [Does] this mean it is the government's fault?" ANI quoted Khattak as saying. Meanwhile, the comment turned heavily on the defence minister as the people in Pakistan were also protesting against the far-right Islamic extremist political party since the mob lynched a Sri Lankan national.

"A mob of over 800 men gathered at the factory at 10 am Friday on reports that Kumara had torn a sticker/poster inscribed with Islamic verses and committed blasphemy. They looked out for him and found him (from the rooftop). They dragged him, beat him severely and by 11.28 am he was dead and the body was set on fire by the violent mob," PTI quoted Inspector General of Police (Punjab) Rao Sardar Ali Khan as saying.

(With inputs from ANI)