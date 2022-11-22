Pakistan Defence Minister Says 'will Deal' With Imran Khan After Army Chief Selection

Pakistan's Minister of Defence Khwaja Asif has warned the opposition leader and former Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan, that the current administration will deal with him after the appointment process of the new Army Chief is complete. The latest warning by Defence Minister Asif came on Monday at Pakistan's National Assembly.

"The process will complete in two to three days. The excitement will end, after which we will deal with Imran Khan," Pakistan's Defence Minister Asif was quoted as saying by The Express Tribune. Making these remarks, he hinted at the formal announcement of the key appointment, expected to be finalised within the next three days.

Pakistan shuffles to replace Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa

The process to appoint the new Army Chief and replacement for Pakistan's current COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa started on Monday after Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif wrote to the nation's Defense Ministry demanding a list of potential candidates. In a previous tweet, Defense Minister Khawaja Asif stated that the process had started and would be completed soon after fulfilling all the necessary constitutional requirements.

Image: Twitter/@KhawajaMAsif

"The process of appointment to the highest positions of Pakistan Army has started today, God willing, soon the appointments will be completed as per the constitutional requirements," the Pakistani Defence Minister tweeted on 21 November.

Notably, the development comes as the tenure of incumbent Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa is set to end on November 29. However, as per the reports, the nation's new COAS is likely to be appointed before November 27. Defence Minister Asif further said in a tweet that the government "cannot ignore the importance of the army in the system."

Meanwhile, the former Pakistan President and a leader in Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Asif Ali Zardari iterated that he strongly believed in the army's promotion process. Moreover, he stated further that all three-star generals of the Pakistan Army were "equal and fully qualified" to be the nation's next Chief of Army Staff.

According to The Dawn, potential candidates to be appointed the new Army Chief of Pakistan are Lt Gen Asim Munir, the senior most in accordance with rank and service; Lt Gen Sahir Shamshad Mirza, the second in terms of seniority; Lt Gen Azhar Abbas, Lt-Gen Nauman Mehmood, and Lt-Gen Faiz Hamid.