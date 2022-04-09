Pakistan: Deputy Speaker Defends April 3 Ruling That Disallowed No-trust Vote Against PM

Against the backdrop of the period of uncertainty in the Pakistan National Assembly and the Imran Khan-led PTI government, National Assembly Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri affirmed that he stands by his April 3 decision. Maintaining that the Supreme Court would have endorsed his take under a similar view on the crisis, Suri said to news agency Geo News, "What I did, I did as a citizen of Pakistan."

"I had not given any ruling against Pakistan or the Constitution. After the National Security Council said there was a threat to Pakistan, I did what I did as a citizen of Pakistan," said Suri.

Pakistan Assembly Dy Speaker defends ruling to dismiss no-trust vote

Defending his decision to scrap the no-trust vote session against Imran Khan, Suri mentioned the alleged 'threat letter', as coined by Imran Khan during PTI's mega rally, and said that his ruling was in light of the same.

"Had the Supreme Court seen the letter, they would have endorsed my view," Suri stated.

The statement holds relevance as Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri, on April 3, on the behest of Speaker Asad Qaiser, disallowed the no-confidence motion against incumbent PM Imran Khan, calling it unconstitutional. Citing reasons for waiving off Opposition's demands to oust Khan, the Deputy Speaker declared the no-trust motion as being against the Constitution of Pakistan and corrupted by elements of foreign entities.

No-trust vote against Imran Khan

Amid the period of uncertainty in the Pakistan National Assembly and the Imran Khan-led PTI government's fate undergoing heavy speculations, National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser adjourned the Assembly till 1 p.m (IST), with no citation of reasons.

While today's (April 9) scuffle between Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) members and the Opposition ensued chaos in the Assembly, which was not at par with the previous no-confidence vote session on April 3, both days recorded the absence of Imran Khan.

It may be noted that prominent Pakistani political parties filed the no-confidence motion against Khan on March 8, deeming the PTI regime as the most "corrupt government in Pakistan's history."