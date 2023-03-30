Pakistan Descends Into Mayhem; 2 Cops Among 12 Injured In Another Free Flour Stampede

14 people including 2 police personnel were left injured after a stampede broke out in Multan, Pakistan following the distribution of free flour. According to Pakistani news outlet The News International, the incident took place after hundreds of people gathered at a distribution point in Multan to collect free flour on Wednesday. Pakistan is currently facing one of the most severe economic crises in its history. While the foreign exchange reserves are at an all-time low, inflation in the country is skyrocketing. The scarcity and rise in prices of basic amenities have made the daily life of Pakistanis extremely tough.

According to The News International, The Rescue Control Room received a panic call during a free flour distribution in a centre near Jamia-ul-Uloom near Madni Chowk. After receiving the call, the Rescue 1122 team immediately alerted the motorbike staff and sent ambulances to the nearby station to deal with the issue. As per the Pakistani news outlet, the team found 12 people and two police personnel injured on the spot. Out of the 14 injured, two of them are in critical condition. The country is facing multiple stampedes as people in Pakistan desperately look for affordable food.

Two dead while collection free flour

On March 29, an old woman and a man died in stampedes at multiple free flour centres in Punjab. The tragic incident left 56 people injured which included 45 women. According to the Pakistani news outlet, Dawn, multiple stampedes took place at a flour centre in Sahiwal, Bahawalpur, Muzaffargarh and Okara districts of the province. The for the frequent stampede is the mismanagement in the distribution centres. Ever since the Pakistani administration began flour distribution, people started dashing inside the distribution points to get a hold of flour.

According to Dawn, people are also facing technical glitches with the apps that verify the beneficiaries. The glitches led to rising frustration among people at the centres who were waiting long for the system to restart the app. The app glitches and other mismanagements are leading to these frequent clashes in the poverty-stricken country.