Pakistan Directs Chinese Nationals To Hire Private Security Firms Amid Spike In Terrorism

Pakistan has urged Chinese nationals living in the country to appoint their own private security after a large explosion rattled a mosque at Peshawar's Police Lines, killing around 100 people on Monday. Pakistani newspaper Dawn, the Punjab Home department urged Chinese citizens residing in the province and working with private firms to hire private security companies with A category.

On Thursday, the department held a meeting along with the police to assess the level of security provided to Chinese nationals working on government and private projects. In 2014, the government set up the Special Protection Unit (SPU) for increased security of foreign nationals working on initiatives of national concern.

SPU DIG Agha Yousuf stated that the security of Chinese officials working on government projects has been ramped up in the wake of an increase in incidents of terror across the country. Furthermore, he said that while the government was paying and deploying SPU personnel for foreign officials working on projects for the government, it will be unable to do so for those working with private firms.

Pakistan beefs up security after Peshawar attack

So far, the SPU has recruited about 3,336 security constables, 187 drivers, 20 wireless operators and 244 former army personnel, who have undergone months of training at four police training institutions. Currently, 3,829 SPU officers along with 2,552 attached personnel are offering security to 7,567 Chinese nationals.

Pakistan beefing up its security comes after a suicide bombing jolted Peshawar on Monday. The terror attack, whose responsibility was claimed by Pakistan Taliban, was condemned by leaders from all around the world. “We extend our deepest condolences to the families of the many who lost their lives as a result of this senseless act of terrorism. The United States stands with Pakistan in condemning all forms of violence against civilians. We support the Pakistani government’s efforts to combat terrorism in all its forms and manifestations,” said US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in a statement.