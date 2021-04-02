Pakistan Does It Again, Takes U-Turn On Resuming Imports Of Cotton And Sugar From India

Pakistan has once again taken a U-Turn and this time it is on resumption of import from India. On 26th March, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan in his capacity as Minister of Commerce presented the proposal to resume the import of Cotton and Sugar from India during the Economic Coordination Committee meeting.

But the irony is the decision that Imran Khan took as the Prime Minister of Pakistan. On April 1, the Imran Khan-led cabinet took a U-Turn and decided not the give a go-ahead to his own proposal. Pakistan said that it needs reconsideration, while once again raking up the issue of Abrogation of Article 370 and 35A in Jammu and Kashmir. The documents exclusively accessed by Republic World also show how Khan succumbed to pressure from the ISI and Pakistan Army and rejected his own proposal.

"One step ahead and two step reverse" seems to be the new Policy of Pakistan when it comes to its so called "Good" Relations with India as it has always backstabbed the Indian side.

"In today’s Cabinet, ECC- Economic Coordination Committee request seeking approval for resuming import of Cotton and Sugar from India, was discussed and after discussion that it is deferred as it needs further consideration. The Cabinet has not gone with the ECC- Economic Coordination Committee decision. It was discussed that relations with India improved and everyone said that unless the decision of August 5, 2019, is not reconsidered by India, it will not be possible to bring relations to normal," Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Pakistan Foreign Minister said after meeting.

Pakistan Federal Minister Shiekh Rashid Ahmed also said that decision in this regard has been deferred as it won't resume cotton and sugar import unless India restores Article 370 and 35A. On 29th March, Adviser to PM Pakistan for Commerce and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood said, "All steps be taken through cross-border imports of cotton yarn including by land. A summary will be presented at the next ECC to ensure the availability of cotton and yarn in the coming months. A meeting was held with Prime Minister Imran Khan escalating prices of cotton yarn were discussed. He was sympathetic towards the value-added sectors & advised that in order to ease the pressure on yarn and keep the momentum of value-added exports".

Image Credits: AP