Pakistan Draws Flak From Afghanistan & Bangladeshi Experts For Disturbing Regional Peace

Pakistan has been slammed by diplomats, lawmakers, and experts from across the world for allegedly encouraging radicalization and exploiting hard-line fundamentalists for its own gain, posing a threat to regional peace and security. They were speaking at IIM Rohtak's two-day virtual international conference on "Radicalization: Threats to the Architecture of Global Stability."

Speakers and delegates from more than 25 nations attended the conference, ANI reported on Sunday. In his keynote address, Farid Mamundzay, Afghanistan's ambassador to India, stated that after the US troops left Afghan soil in August, the Pakistan Army resorted to plundering the weapons and ammunition left behind by the US Army.

Mamundzay claimed that the Pakistani Army took hundreds of military vehicles containing large quantities of weapons and ammunition to Sialkot and other places, where they manufacture their own military equipment.

Meanwhile, citing India's positive approach in rebuilding Afghanistan over the last two decades, the Afghan envoy called for India's inclusion in the Troika formed to deal with Afghanistan-related issues. He also suggested that India should be included in the deliberations of any international body formed to deal with the issue related to the Afghanistan crisis.

"India's presence in the UN Security Council as a non-permanent member will also benefit Afghanistan. Thus, the presence of India in the UN Security Council must continue," Mamundzay was quoted by ANI as saying.

Hasanul Haq Inu, Member of Parliament from Bangladesh, compared the foreign policies of India and Pakistan. He pointed out that while India has spent millions in Afghanistan to build schools and other infrastructure, Pakistan has massacred more than three million Bangladeshis. He said that during the Pakistani Army's genocide in 1971, several Bangladeshi women were sexually assaulted.

Meanwhile, former Nepalese diplomat Vijay Kant Karna claimed that Pakistan's Jaish-e-Mohammed and Lashkar-e-Taiba tried to attack India numerous times using Nepal's land, but they were arrested and handed over to Indian authorities.

'Extremist ideologies do not respect national borders'

The radicalised organisations working in Afghanistan and beyond, according to Dr Nuzhat Choudhury, a distinguished speaker on the Bangladesh genocide, do not believe in the concept of nation-states or international boundaries. She said extremist ideologies do not respect national borders, therefore such challenges to the concept of the nation-state can produce instability in locations all over the world.

She emphasised the importance of progressive Muslims to rise up against Islamic extremism in order to ensure peace and security in the Islamic world.

Dr Chaudhury went on to say that Pakistan is the hotspot of terror in the world. She further claimed that radicalization in Bangladesh was caused by a CIA-ISI nexus.

Meanwhile, Prof. Mahmood Marhoon of Afghanistan indicated that the conference, which included delegates from more than 25 countries, came to the conclusion that Pakistan is the primary cause of radicalization and instability in Afghanistan. He remarked that good governance and creating trust in government officials are two of the most effective strategies for countries to lessen their vulnerability to radicalization.

(With ANI inputs)

Image: AP/ANI