Pakistan Ducks 'No Money For Terror' Conference To Be Held In Delhi On Nov 18

Ahead of the third global 'No Money For Terror' Conference, Dinkar Gupta, Director General, NIA said that Pakistan will not be a part of the 2-day NMFT Conference which is going to be held in the national capital, starting November 18.

Pakistan is not participating in the 'No Money For Terror' Conference being organised in Delhi on November 18-19: Dinkar Gupta, Director General, NIA pic.twitter.com/XfS4s10Gzc — ANI (@ANI) November 17, 2022

The global conference is set to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi where various issues involving terrorism and its funding would be discussed extensively by the delegates of various countries.

'78 countries and multilateral organisations are participating in the third edition of the 'No Money For Terror' Conference being organised in the national capital on November 18-19' Director General, NIA added.

Ministry of Home Affairs has planned and organised this global event and Union Home Minister Amit Shah will also attend the culmination session of the conference.

Taj Palace hotel has been decided as the designated venue, where as per the executed plan by the Centre, there will be four vast sessions and the issues such as 'global trends in terrorism and terrorist financing', 'use of formal and informal channels of funds for terrorism', 'emerging technologies and terrorist financing' and 'international cooperation to address challenges in combating terrorist financing' will be discussed.

India has already conducted two global conferences to counter terrorism

Interestingly, in October, India has already hosted two global conferences which were directly connected to countering terrorism; the 'Annual General Assembly of the Interpol' in Delhi and a special session of the UN Counter-Terrorism Committee in Mumbai.

Also, this is the third international conference focusing on countering terrorism as France and Australia also held this event in 2018 and 2019 respectively.

India has suffered extensively in the last three decades from terror incidents, such as attacks in Mumbai in 2008, terrorist attack in Uri in 2016 and attack in Pulwama in 2019. Thus, India volunteering to host counter terrorism conferences is significant.