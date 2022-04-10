Pakistan: Dy Speaker Qasim Suri Continues To Hold Post, To Chair National Assembly Session

After various reports on the resignation of Pakistan's Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri, the National Assembly Secretariat on Sunday informed that the Deputy Speaker did not resign from his office, and that he will chair the crucial National Assembly on Monday for the election of the new Prime Minister of the country.

However, National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser resigned on Saturday. "I have led a long part of my life with Imran Khan. For 26 years I was with him, since my school days. Given the order of the Supreme Court, I resign today. For us Pakistan is first, our country is first. Imran Khan's stand is for the freedom of the country," he said, while tendering his resignation.

After Qaiser's resignation, the speaker's seat was held by the member of the panel of chair Ayaz Sadiq, who conducted voting on the no-confidence motion.

Meanwhile, former Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain earlier in the day said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) has decided to resign from the National Assembly after the election of the Prime Minister on Monday.

"We are resigning from National Assembly tomorrow. After the meeting with Imran Khan tonight, TI representatives will submit their resignations. There is no alternative than a movement in Pakistan," Chaudhry said.

Imran Khan loses trust vote

The joint Opposition of Pakistan secured the support of 174 members of the 342-member National Assembly. Amounting a victory to the Opposition in their fight to restore constitutional ethics in the system, Khan became the first Prime Minister of Pakistan to have been removed via a no-confidence motion. He was elected on 18 August 2018, and his term ended on 10 April 2022. He remained in office for 3 years 7 months 23 days. Before Imran Khan, two prime ministers, namely- Benazir Bhutto and Shaukat Aziz, had faced the no-trust motion, however, both of them defeated the move and remained in power. Currently, all speculations revolve around the next PM of Pakistan, with a vote set to be held in the Assembly.

Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) party nominated 65-year-old former foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi as its Prime Ministerial candidate.

