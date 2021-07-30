Pakistan EC Issues Notice To PM Imran Khan Over Failing To Hold Timely Intra-party Polls

The Pakistan election commission has issued a show-cause notice to Prime Minister Imran Khan for failing to hold the intra-party elections within the stipulated time. According to a report in Dawn, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Thursday had issued the notice and also sought reasons from the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf chief for not holding intra-party polls due on June 13, 2021.

Pakistan poll panel issues show-cause notice to Imran Khan

According to the Elections Act, 2017, all political parties are required to hold intra-party elections on time. The ECP directs the political parties to conduct intra-party elections before every five years. In addition, the parties can also hold polls in three or four years as enshrined in their respective constitutions.

"... in terms of Section 215 (4) of the Elections Act, 2017, you are required to show cause as to why your party may not be declared ineligible to obtain an election symbol for upcoming Election (s)," the ECP notice to the Pakistan premier reads.

The ECP has therefore sought a response from Khan within 14 days and has threatened that the election commission "shall take further action under the law" if he fails to respond. The election commission also added that a political party was required to submit a certificate signed by an office-bearer of the party. The certificate assures that the polls were held in accordance with the constitution of the political party and the Elections Act. Even so, the ECP informed that Imran Khan's PTI has failed to provide the certificate with regard to the conduct of intra-party elections due on June 13, 2021 as required under legal requirements. Moreover, it also highlighted that a political party that has been enlisted under the Elections Act shall be eligible to obtain an election symbol for contesting elections for parliament, provincial assemblies or local government after the submission of the certificate of intra-party elections.

