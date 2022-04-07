Pakistan EC Responds To President Arif Alvi's Letter For Elections: 'Not Till October'

In response to Pakistan President Arif-ur-Rehman Alvi's letter, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Thursday said it is ready to hold elections in October 2022. In a letter, the ECP pointed out that it will need at least four months for delimitation, calling it one of the 'foundational steps' toward elections.

The ECP in the letter has pointed out that it had approached the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs for finalization and publication of fresh digital census results by the end of the year 2022 so that the process of delimitation could be initiated and completed well within time, but did not receive any response, delaying the process of delimitation.

"The Election Commission is not the sole authority to make decisions with regard to the conduct of elections and it remains dependent, under the law, upon the Federal Government as well as the Provincial Governments for required feedback. In case of any inaction or delay on the part of any Government to perform its duties and assist the Commission, the delay in the conduct of delimitation cannot be attributed to the Commission by any stretch of the imagination," the ECP further said in the letter.

Pakistan President asks Election Commission to propose poll dates

The development comes a day after the Pakistan President's Secretariat asked the Election Commission of Pakistan to propose dates for holding the next general election. In a letter addressed to the EC Secretary on Tuesday, Waqar Ahmad - the Additional Secretary to President Arif Alvi - emphasised that the dates must be within 90 days of the dissolution of the Assembly, i.e. April 3. As per Pakistan's Constitution, the President has to announce the poll dates only after consultation with the EC. The letter mentioned, "The President has further desired that the Election Commission may kindly respond at the earliest".

The process for fresh elections kicked in after Alvi accepted Imran Khan's recommendation to dissolve the National Assembly.

Image: @GovtofPakistan/Twitter