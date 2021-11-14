Pakistan EC Seeks Technical Evaluation Of EVMs From Imran Khan Govt Ahead Of Lahore Bypoll

Pakistan Election Commission (ECP) on Thursday sought a briefing from the Ministry of Science and Technology on electronic voting machines (EVMs). In a letter addressed to the Imran Khan-led government, the ECP asked for a detailed explanation along with complete documentary proof of the prototype of the machine, Pakistan Today reported. Following the project briefing, the ECP will decide upon the use of the machines in the upcoming by-election in NA 133 Lahore.

"Technical evaluation committee chaired by Secretary ECP to be briefed," the letter to the Ministry of Science and Technology stated. The meeting for the mandatory briefing will be held on November 15, as per Pakistan Today. The request for the evaluation comes after ECP revealed the finding of an inquiry report on irregularities in the Daska by-polls.

The report released earlier on Friday on the February by-election in Daksha's NA-75 constituency mentioned that election officials, police and local authorities failed to play their expected roles in the required manner and were "found puppets ok the hands of their unlawful masters" during the by-polls, the Dawn reported. "After analysis of various statements of the inquiry proceedings, it could be induced that the police were either under the influence of a constant force that guided them or they deliberately remained blind to whatever was happening around them," the Dawn quoted from the published report. The inquiry and probe into irregularities came after the February by-election was marred by rigging, violence and "absurd" disappearance of more than 20 presiding officers.

Imran Khan's opposition vows to remove PTI from power

As by-polls near in Pakistan, PM Imran Khan's opposition Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) has decided not to leave any stone unturned in efforts to remove the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf government. At an umbrella rally launched by the joint opposition alliance, PDM chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Saturday stated: "if we do not push the 'illegitimate rulers' in the Arabian sea anytime soon, then survival of country will be in a danger." The rally was organised by PDM leaders, including Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Mehmood Khan Ackakzai, and several others. The joint opposition alliance has raised concerns about inflation and asked Khan to review his "anti-people policies" and seek an apology from the nation, Pakistan Today reported.

