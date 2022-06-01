Pakistan: Eight Cabinet Members Of Punjab Administration Sworn In At Governor House

Eight cabinet members of Pakistan's Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz have recently taken oath in the first phase at the Governor House. According to The News International report, Rana Muhammad Iqbal Khan, Sardar Owais Khan Leghari, Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan, Khawaja Salman Rafique, Syed Hassan Murtaza, Ataullah Tarar, Chaudhry Bilal Asghar, as well as Ali Hider Gillani are among the eight cabinet members, however, their portfolios will be revealed later.

In addition to this, the swearing of the cabinet ministers was administered to the province's ministers late Monday night by newly-appointed Punjab Governor Muhammad Baligh Ur Rehman, The News International reported.

Due to the former governor's rejection to administer the oath to the PML-N leader, Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz took the oath for his position on April 30, more than two weeks after he won the election.

Furthermore, the provincial administration had pushed off the assembling of the cabinet until the new governor, whose nomination had been authorised by the president earlier on Tuesday, took office. Muhammad Baligh Ur Rehman was sworn in as the next Governor of Punjab by Chief Justice Muhammad Ameer Bhatti of the Lahore High Court, The News International reported. Following that, Governor Baligh administered the swearing to the new eight cabinet members.

The event was attended by Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz and other high-ranking officials. The new cabinet members were also congratulated by Punjab's Chief Minister. Following the oath-taking ceremony, Hamza pledged to resolve people's difficulties, saying, "Our motive is to serve mankind," The News International reported.

118th meeting of Permanent Indus Commission (PIC) between India, Pakistan ends

Meanwhile, the 118th meeting of the Permanent Indus Commission (PIC) between India and Pakistan ended on Tuesday in New Delhi, with delegates from both nations adopting the PIC's annual report for the year ending March 31, 2022. On May 30-31, the 118th meeting of the PIC, which includes India's and Pakistan's Indus Commissioners, was conducted, with the Indian delegation headed by Indian Commissioner for Indus Waters A.K. Pal and the Shehbaz Sharif's government's delegation was led by Syed Muhammad Mehar Ali Shah.

The meeting as part of the Indus Water Treaty (IWT) was conducted in a "cordial" way, according to a news statement issued by the Ministry of External Affairs on Tuesday, adding that the commission acknowledged both nations' commitment to engage often.

(Image: Facebook/ Hamza Shahbaz/ AP)