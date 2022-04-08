Pakistan: Election Commission Directs To Complete All Action Plans For General Elections

In a key political development, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Friday directed the Secretary and Special Secretary of the EC to submit the complete action plans for the general elections by April 13. The order was issued on April 8 after an important meeting was convened by the ECP in Islamabad, which was chaired by Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja.

During the meeting, it was also directed to ensure the timely completion of monitoring and action plans of all matters concerning the general elections. Noting that the Election Commission has commenced the work of the delimitation process of all constituencies of National and the Provincial Assemblies, it has been directed to complete the ongoing work within 4 months on the basis of the 2017 census.

Provincial govts directed to provide data for the timely completion of delimitation process

Notably, as the Election Commission will continue to play its constitutional rule for the betterment of the country, for the continuity of the democratic process, transparency, and rule of law, it has been directed to the provincial governments for providing maps and other data immediately which will help in completing the delimitation process in a timely manner.

The decision was taken in view of the ongoing instability in the political landscape of the country.

Issuing a statement regarding the same, the Election Commission has also decided to summon and further hear the Federal Secretary Finance and the Chief Secretary Punjab following which it will announce a decision to ensure timely local government elections in Punjab as well.

ECP proposes to hold general elections around October

This came at a time when the Election Commission of Pakistan had proposed conducting the general elections in the country by October in the Pakistan Supreme Court.

Stating that despite making multiple requests to the government for completing the delimitation of the constituencies, chief election commissioner Sultan Raja said that elections could not be held in time. Furthermore, according to ECP Spokesperson, the commission, in its letter to Pakistan Arif Alvi, has asserted that it requires atleast four months to complete the delimitation in addition to organising general elections in 90 days, Radio Pakistan reported.

Notably, Pakistan presently witnesses a political turmoil after National Assembly deputy speaker Qasim Suri dismissed the no-confidence vote against the Imran Khan-led government followed by which Pakistani President Arif Alvi dissolved the National Assembly.

Image: AP/ANI