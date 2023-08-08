Pakistan Elections Can Be Delayed Until March 2024, Says Interior Minister Sanaullah

Pakistan's general elections could be delayed until March next year, said Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah. The statement comes in view of the Council of Common Interests (CCI) approval of the new census, reported Pakistan-based Geo News. This would require the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to carry out fresh delimitation of constituencies.

“If delimitation of constituencies is carried out then the elections will be held in the third week of February or the first week of March,” said the security czar on August 7, as per a Geo News report. The statement by Sanaullah comes while addressinga programme "Naya Pakistan".

The Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM)-led government declared to dissolve the National Assembly prematurely on August 9. This would allow the ECP to conduct elections within 90 days instead of 60 if the legislature concludes its constitutional term on August 12.

When will Pakistan elections be held?

With the elections that are scheduled for October or November this year, Pakistan's election commission is compelled to hold the next general elections on the basis of a fresh digital census. This was finalised after CCI on Saturday “unanimously” approved the 2023 headcount, reported Pakistan media outlet.

As per the statement, the census 2023 has been approved in accordance with all four chief ministers and representatives of all political parties. While talking about the CCI statement, Sanaullah said, “In my opinion, holding fresh delimitation is a constitutional obligation.”

Pakistan's Interior Minister went on to say that according to the constitution, two general elections cannot take place on the basis of one census. He added that the Constitution would also require a new delimitation of the constituencies to be conducted after the results of the new census are officially informed.

He also revealed that political parties have highlighted a variety of concerns about the census findings in 2023. On selection of a caretaker prime minister, Sanaullah stated that no nominee for the temporary chief executive has been finalised, according to Geo News.